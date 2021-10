We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new 2021 #ballondor nominees!



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes

🇪🇸 Pedri

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić

🇮🇹 Giorgio Chiellini pic.twitter.com/PXQSYjSlyO