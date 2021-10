#ImageOfTheDay



The #CumbreVieja #volcano eruption continues in #LaPalma 🇪🇸



Since 19 September, the lava flow 🌋 has covered 970 ha while 2,562 buildings 🏠 have been destroyed



⬇️Latest #Copernicus #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️image, acquired on 30 October#ErupciónLaPalma #LaPalmaVolcano pic.twitter.com/JPQeNhjU8H