🇪🇸 Bryan Zaragoza in La Liga this season:



⚽️ 5 goals

🅰️ 2 assists

🔐 14 key passes

💪 70 ground duels won

🤕 20x fouled

🤤 40 successful dribbles (🥇)

🌡️ 7.05 WS Rating



🗞️ The 22-year-old is set for a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season! pic.twitter.com/FTKeYk8hIV