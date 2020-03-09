TENÍA 99 AÑOS
Katy Perry llora la muerte de su abuela
La cantante, que la semana pasada anunció que espera un hijo de Orlando Bloom, ha compartido la mala noticia en Instagram
Redacción
09/03/2020
La cantante Katy Perry, que acaba de anunciar hace tan solo unos días que espera su primer hijo junto al actor Orlando Bloom, ha explicado en Instagram un triste noticia, pues acaba de perder a su abuela paterna, Ann Pearl Hudson, de 99 años.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
La cantante de 35 años, que este pasado fin de semana ha actuado en Melbourne en la final del mundial femenino de crícket entre la India y Australia, estaba muy unida a su abuela: "Mucho de lo que soy es por mi padre, y él lo es por ella. Ella lo empezó todo, como solía decirnos, y estoy muy agradecida de que lo haya hecho", ha explicado.
Su muerte la ha pillado en las Antípodas, y para homenajearla ha querido recopilar y compartir con sus 90 millones de seguidores en Instagram varias fotos junto a su querida abuela.
Perry, que espera que su abuela la espere en el más allá y la reciba con un beso en la frente, ha recordado su gusto por la moda y las joyas, y que fue una luchadora: "Ann Pearl Hudson sobrevivió a la gran depresión y crió sola a tres hijos trabajando como costurera".
"Era una abuela maravillosa y siempre llevaré algo de ella en mí", ha escrito la artista, que también es jurado en el popular programa 'American Idol'.
